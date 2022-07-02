American Research & Management Co. Sells 188 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,800,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 665,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,997 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVO opened at $111.64 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $262.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

