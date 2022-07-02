American Research & Management Co. Sells 2,542 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

