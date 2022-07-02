American Research & Management Co. Sells 314 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $213.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

