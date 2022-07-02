American Research & Management Co. Sells 750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

