American Research & Management Co. Sells 926 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.14.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

