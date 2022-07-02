American Research & Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.