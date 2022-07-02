American Research & Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIFS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.2% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $283.98 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $270.50 and a twelve month high of $432.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.31.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The savings and loans company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

