Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AWLIF opened at 0.66 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.52 and a 1 year high of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.79.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 275 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 312 claims covering an area of 6,200 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 847 placer mineral claims covering an area of 16,940 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

