Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AWLIF opened at 0.66 on Friday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.52 and a 1 year high of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.79.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
