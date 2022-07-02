AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0010

AmonD (AMON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $798,417.02 and $495.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,630,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

