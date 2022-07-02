Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) PT at GBX 407.86

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.86 ($5.00).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.03) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.35) to GBX 415 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.03) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 440.80 ($5.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £634.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,235.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
