Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) PT at GBX 407.86

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.86 ($5.00).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.03) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 436 ($5.35) to GBX 415 ($5.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 290 ($3.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 247 ($3.03) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 440.80 ($5.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £634.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,235.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 253.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.50%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

