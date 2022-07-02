Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Target Price at C$52.33

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

TSE IGM opened at C$34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.43. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$857.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$865.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

