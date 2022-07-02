Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT at $94.11

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.95.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

NTAP stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $924,667,000 after purchasing an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

