Analyzing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EOG Resources alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 5 13 1 2.79 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources currently has a consensus price target of $139.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Lekoil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of -1.42, indicating that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 23.12% 29.77% 17.10% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EOG Resources and Lekoil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $18.64 billion 3.51 $4.66 billion $7.49 14.90 Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Lekoil on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Lekoil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.