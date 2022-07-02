Analyzing ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and Halliburton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 7 0 3.00 Halliburton 0 5 14 0 2.74

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $28.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.88%. Halliburton has a consensus price target of $38.08, indicating a potential upside of 21.16%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Halliburton.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A Halliburton 9.61% 17.83% 5.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Halliburton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProFrac and Halliburton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 3.33 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Halliburton $15.30 billion 1.85 $1.46 billion $1.73 18.17

Halliburton has higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

Halliburton beats ProFrac on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac (Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. This segment also provides electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment offers drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; oilfield completion, production, and downstream water and process treatment chemicals and services; drilling systems and services; wireline and perforating services consists of open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. This segment also provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

