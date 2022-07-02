Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NGLOY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 620,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,756.25.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

