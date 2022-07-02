ANON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $55,738.25 and approximately $12.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00165986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 77% against the dollar and now trades at $95.79 or 0.00495838 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00083587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,200.19 or 1.00014602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002329 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

