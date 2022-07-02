ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $105.73 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,876 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $105,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

