ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $160.04 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 330.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up about 5.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $160,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 40,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

NYSE:TECK opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

