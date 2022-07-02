ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $70.96 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436,257 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 2.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.26% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $70,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 193.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 96,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 909.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.81 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $1,343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,481,264.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,436,200. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

