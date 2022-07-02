ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 1,403,849 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,403,849 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 943,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ryanair from €20.00 ($21.28) to €19.50 ($20.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.18.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

