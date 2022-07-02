Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $462,732.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00084997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00258849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047149 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.