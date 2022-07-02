Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 6,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 2,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,303 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

