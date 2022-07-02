Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,507 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $67,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.46 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.43.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.