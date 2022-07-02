Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.43. Applied Materials has a one year low of $84.46 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

