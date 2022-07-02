Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as low as $1.52. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 217,597 shares changing hands.

AAOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3,056.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,392 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 825,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 181,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

