apricus wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,615 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

