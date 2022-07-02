apricus wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

apricus wealth LLC boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

NYSE:UL opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

