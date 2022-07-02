apricus wealth LLC Purchases 895 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.2% of apricus wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Chubb by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2,681.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 38,424 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Chubb by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.35. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.