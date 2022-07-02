apricus wealth LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,881,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,737,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,254,000 after acquiring an additional 926,746 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

