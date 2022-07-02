apricus wealth LLC Sells 505 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.73.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS stock opened at $299.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

