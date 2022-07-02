apricus wealth LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

