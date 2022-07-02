apricus wealth LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

apricus wealth LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $465,952,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corteva by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

