Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down to $18.12

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.33. Arcellx shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11.
In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New bought 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $77,110,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $56,317,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $21,493,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $19,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $7,012,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
