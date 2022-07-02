Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises 2.8% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,640,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

