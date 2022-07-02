Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Announces $0.49 Interim Dividend

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.489 per share on Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 34.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.73.

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

Ardent Leisure Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardent Leisure Group Limited owns and operates leisure and entertainment assets in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 44 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.