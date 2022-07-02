Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.01 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.36). Approximately 41,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 149,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.25 ($1.38).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.81. The stock has a market cap of £141.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a current ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)
Recommended Stories
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.