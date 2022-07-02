Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $60.57 million and $26.43 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,082,365 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

