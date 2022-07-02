Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Saturday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of AMNF stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

