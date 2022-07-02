Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,051,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $2,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

GXO stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

