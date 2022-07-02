Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $64.83 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,370 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $64,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

