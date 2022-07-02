Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,035 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.78% of Bath & Body Works worth $125,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

