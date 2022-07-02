Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 388,233 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $42,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,015,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE WY opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.48.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
