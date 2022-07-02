Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 5,360 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,701 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $748.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $887.53. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

