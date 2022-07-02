Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 82,337 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,337 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.16% of IQVIA worth $71,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 381,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 94,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day moving average of $231.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

