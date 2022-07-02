Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 411,102 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $74,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $140.40 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.