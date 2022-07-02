Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.11.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.50 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

