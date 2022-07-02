Arweave Price Reaches $10.06 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Arweave has a market cap of $336.11 million and approximately $23.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.06 or 0.00052468 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000856 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.