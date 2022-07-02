Arweave Price Reaches $10.11 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $10.11 or 0.00052612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $337.47 million and $41.69 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

