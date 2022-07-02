ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 81.5% in June

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($50.30) to GBX 2,500 ($30.67) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($47.23) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($45.39) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($28.22) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,666.50.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOMY opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46. ASOS has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.