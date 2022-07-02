Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading 24.7% Higher

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) shot up 24.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 753,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 783,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 43,994 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 253,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 120,000.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.